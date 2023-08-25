13-yr-old kidnapped girl rescued by police

New Delhi: A 13-year-old girl who had been kidnapped near her school in Fatehpur Beri was rescued by Delhi Police from UP after the intervention of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).



The intervention of DCW member Firdos Khan led to the safe return of the victim, who had been subjected to a horrifying ordeal.

The girl’s mother had filed a complaint about her daughter’s abduction on July 21, 2023. Distressed and desperate for action, she approached Khan on August 18, after days of inaction by local authorities. Khan immediately notified the Fatehpur Beri Police Station, urging urgent action.

She also directly communicated with the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) to expedite the investigation.

With the relentless efforts of the Delhi Police, the victim’s location was traced to Lakhimpur Khiri, in UP. On August 19, just a day after DCW’s intervention, a Delhi Police team successfully rescued the girl and apprehended her kidnapper.

The victim disclosed that she had been abducted by a man in his 30s whom she had met online. Subsequently, she had been taken to various locations across Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh. During this terrifying journey, she was held at multiple residences belonging to the kidnapper’s relatives, where she endured repeated sexual assault.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal and member Firdos Khan met with the girl and her family, offering their full support and assistance in rehabilitation.