13-year-old girl hangs self from fan

GHAZIABAD: A 13-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home here after she was allegedly raped by her neighbour, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim’s family members have alleged that on Tuesday evening the accused called their daughter, a class 8 student, to a hotel room to meet him. He then served her a sedative drink due to which she became dizzy and he raped her, the victim’s family alleged. The girl told her mother about her ordeal, leading to a police complaint However, on Wednesday night, despite repeated calls from her parents, the girl did not respond while in her room. Concerned, they entered her room and discovered her hanging from the ceiling fan, according

to police reports.