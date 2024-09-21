13 portfolios for Delhi CM Atishi, Bharadwaj in charge of 8 departments

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will retain all the 13 portfolios, including education, revenue, finance, power and PWD, that she held in the previous government headed by Arvind Kejriwal. A proposal from the chief minister for allocation of work among the ministers of her cabinet has been approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, officials said on Saturday. Atishi's predecessor Kejriwal did not hold any portfolio. Atishi, the eighth chief minister of Delhi, has retained four ministers from the previous government -- Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot and Imran Hussain. First-time MLA from Sultanpur Majra Mukesh Ahlawat is a new member in her cabinet. Bharadwaj will retain his previous portfolios and also have the charge of the social welfare and cooperative departments that were earlier held by Raaj Kumar Anand, who resigned in April. His other portfolios include health, urban development, irrigation and tourism. Bharadwaj will have eight portfolios, the highest after the chief minister. Ahlawat has been given the charge of the labour, gurdwara elections, welfare of SCs and STs and land and building departments.

Rai has retained the development, general administration department, environment and forest portfolios that he also held in the Kejriwal government. Gahlot has also been given his previous portfolios -- transport, home, administrative reforms, women and child development. Hussain will continue to hold the food and supply and election portfolios. The allocation of work by the chief minister, approved by the LG, was gazette notified by the General Administration Department. "In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of the GNCTD (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, in consultation with the chief minister, is pleased to allocate the portfolios to the ministers," read the notification. "The allocation of business to the ministers is approved, in so far as, such business relates to matters with respect to which the Council of Ministers is required under Article 239AA of the Constitution to aid and advise the Lieutenant Governor in the exercise of his functions, in accordance with Rule 3 of the GNCTD (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1993 and subject to The GNCTD Act, 1991," it added.