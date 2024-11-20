1.3 kg of ‘charas’ seized, 4 nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Robbery and Snatchers Cell of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has dismantled an interstate drug trafficking syndicate, arresting four key members, including a foreign national.

The accused were identified as Fuzail Sheikh (26) resident of Pune, Maharashtra, Asma Bano Ansari (47) resident of Surat City, Gujarat, Akash Bisht (31) resident of Surat City, Gujarat, and Cholpon Bisht, (31) Kyrgyz national resident of Surat City, Gujarat.

According to the police, the operation resulted in the seizure of 1,347 grams of high-quality ‘charas’ (malana cream), valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh in the international market, and the confiscation of a Skoda car used in the illegal trade.

Under its “Zero Tolerance” policy against narcotics and the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan,” Delhi Police intensified efforts against interstate and international drug traffickers.

ARSC’s recent operations have targeted clandestine supply networks operating across Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi. Two cases have been registered under the NDPS Act at the Crime Branch police station.

Inspector Robin Tyagi’s team apprehended Fuzail Sheikh at Nizamuddin Railway Station, leading to a raid that uncovered 807.5 grams of ‘charas.’

Sheikh worked for Surat-based Asma Bano Ansari, later arrested. Further leads revealed trafficker Akash Bisht’s use of a modified car; he and his Kyrgyz wife, Cholpon, were caught with 539.5 grams hidden inside.