12th Annual 'ARTISM 2023' Exhibition Unveils Spectacular Artistic Talents

New Delhi: The Maharaja Academy of Fine Art and Craft (MAFAC) and WellDone Art Academy held their 12th Annual Paintings Exhibition, 'ARTISM 2023,' at Alliance Francaise de Delhi in Lodhi Estate. The inauguration, held on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 11 am, saw the presence of esteemed guests Manisha Saxena, Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and Vinod Rai, Former CAG of India.



A total of 155 mentored children from the academies stole the spotlight, presenting their imaginative artworks at this highly anticipated event. Mr. L R Gandhi, the President of MAFAC, added to the artistic ambiance by displaying his exquisite artworks themed on the famous Ghats of Benaras.

During the inauguration ceremony, Appreciation Trophies and Certificates were conferred upon the participants by the dignitaries on behalf of MAFAC and WellDone, recognizing the hard work and creativity of each contributor.



The visionaries behind 'ARTISM 2023,' L.R Gandhi and Mrs. Gandhi (Founders: MAFAC), along with their daughter Amita Kaur Taluja (Founder: WellDone Art Academy), have nurtured artistic talent. While WellDone Art Academy specializes in teaching art to children, MAFAC caters to both children and adults with intermediate proficiency.



MAFAC and WellDone Art Academy have played pivotal roles in fostering artistic expression and organizing various art shows, workshops, and seminars to promote art and creativity not only in India but also internationally.

The exhibition was open for two days from November 25 to November 26, 2023, from 11 am to 7 pm, and promises to be a visual feast for art enthusiasts. 'ARTISM' serves as an annual art festival, providing a significant platform for emerging artists to showcase their talents. The success of last year's 'Artism 2022' has set high expectations for this year's event, drawing attention with the support of talented participants and their encouraging parents. The inauguration witnessed Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi, former Union Minister of the Government of India, Ambassador Dr. Deepak Vohra, and Dr. Jitendra Nagpal, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, further attesting to the event's prestige and significance.

