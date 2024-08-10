12K+ reels of Chinese ‘manjha’ seized

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested four individuals, including a BA student, for selling banned Chinese manjha, seizing 12,143 rolls in multiple operations.

Acting on an anonymous tip, the team arrested Prem Chand (40) from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh; Akib from Moona Nagar, Bhajanpura; Asjad from Azad Market; and Adnan from Delhi. Operations led by Inspectors Sunil Bhardwaj, Sunil Kumar Kalkhande, and Virender Kumar, under ACPs Pankaj Arora and Pawan Kumar, with oversight from DCP Rakesh Paweriya, resulted in three criminal cases.

The largest operation in Rohini, led by Bhardwaj, seized 11,820 rolls from Prem Chand’s shop and warehouse.

Adnan was also arrested with 23 rolls. In Daryaganj, Kalkhande’s team seized 240 rolls from Akib. The Cyber Cell team, led by Kumar, arrested Asjad, a second-year BA student and website designer, with 60 rolls. Asjad confessed to purchasing the manjha via WhatsApp from Kolkata.

Chinese manjha, banned for its danger to humans and animals, remains in illegal trade despite its risks, particularly during festivals. The investigation continues to uncover the distribution network.