12K garbage dumping spots cleaned in 24 hours: Mayor

New Delhi: Amid extensive preparations for the forthcoming G-20 Summit, Mayor Shelly Oberoi and AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak conducted a meticulous inspection of the readiness at key locations, including Laxmi Nagar and Narayna Vihar on Sunday.



The MCD identified and cleared 12,000 illegal garbage dumping sites in 12 zones across the city within a mere 24 hours by the use of technology, including the MCD-311 App, which allowed for efficient identification and resolution of sanitation issues. “In view of the preparations for the G-20, we have started work on a war footing,” stated Mayor Oberoi.

During their visit, Oberoi also highlighted the removal of hanging wires and illegal hoardings, improving the city’s overall aesthetics. Furthermore, historical landmarks such as the Red Fort, Old Delhi, Chandni Chowk, and Qutub Minar received a facelift to welcome international guests with splendor.

“12,000 workers on special duty to prepare Delhi for the G20 summit. Over 55,000 employees are dedicated to ensuring the city’s cleanliness and beautification. We have used 52 mechanical road sweeping machines to clean the roads, with over 250 employees focusing on key areas,

including Rajghat Marg, Jawaharlal Marg, and Bhairav Marg,” she had said.

Additionally, jetting and suction machines have also been strategically placed in areas like Pragati Maidan and Old Delhi to ensure cleanliness.

The MCD has also deployed multipurpose vehicles and automatic anti-smog guns, as well as decorative dustbins on the streets, including thirty-five prominent roads being cleaned round the clock to ensure a clean and pleasant experience for visitors.

Furthermore, Durgesh Pathak praised the collaborative efforts, saying, “Not only for G-20 but work has been done to make Delhi the cleanest city in the world. CM Arvind Kejriwal is monitoring each and every work from cleanliness to beautification.” A recent survey attested to the success of these initiatives, with 80 percent of Delhi’s residents expressing satisfaction with the city’s cleanliness efforts.