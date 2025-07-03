‘12,000 contractual workers still await permanent status’

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of deliberately stalling the regularisation of 12,000 contractual and daily-wage workers—positions that would entitle them to benefits such as post-retirement pensions and medical coverage.

Addressing a press conference, MCD Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang said that just a few months ago, the then AAP-led corporation had approved the proposal during the February–March session and allocated ₹800 crore for salaries through budget cut motions. However, under the BJP-led administration, the corporation has failed to implement the decision. Narang alleged that a nexus of middlemen, officials, and BJP leaders was creating a system in which “it is impossible for workers to become permanent without bribery.” He called for the introduction of a Single Window System to streamline applications and reduce worker harassment.

Citing various cases brought to his attention through letters—from sanitation workers appointed in 1998 who remain non-permanent, to employees eligible for regularisation in 2004 but confirmed only in 2021—Narang questioned the MCD’s handling of employment records. “Are the employees expected to maintain their own attendance, or is it the employer’s responsibility?” he asked. He also claimed that 60 recently retired employees were handed empty envelopes at their farewell events. He highlighted discrepancies in seniority lists and confusion over departmental postings, accusing the MCD of violating Supreme Court guidelines requiring regularisation for workers with 240 days of annual service.

Calling the situation a result of political inaction, Narang demanded immediate regularisation of all 12,000 workers, proper utilisation of allocated funds, and swift action to end the corruption and protect the rights and dignity of Delhi’s workers.