1,200+ drunk driving fines issued this Holi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police issued more than 1,200 challans for drunk driving during a special enforcement drive conducted across the city on Holi, with the western range recording the highest number of such violations, an official said on Thursday.

According to data released by the traffic police, a total of 1,204 challans were issued for drunk driving during Holi celebrations on Wednesday, a marginal decline of from 1,213 cases recorded during the festival last year. Overall, traffic violations also saw a significant drop this year. A total of 4,929 challans, including drunk driving cases, were issued during the enforcement drive, nearly 32 per cent less than 7,230 violations recorded last Holi.

The western range, which covers Dwarka, Outer and West districts, recorded the highest number of drunken driving cases this year at 297.

The central range reported 257 such violations, followed closely by the northern range, covering Rohini, outer and outer north Delhi, with 256 cases. The eastern range, which includes Shahdara, east and northeast Delhi, recorded 208 cases, while the southern range, covering south and southeast Delhi, reported 117 drunken driving challans.

The New Delhi range, which includes the southwest and New Delhi districts, registered the lowest number with 69 cases, the data showed.

Delhi Traffic Police issued 3,725 challans during a special Holi enforcement drive targeting drunken driving and other violations. Multiple checkpoints were set up across the city. The eastern range recorded the highest violations at 740, followed by western (672) and southern (646) ranges.