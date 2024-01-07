12-year-old girl gang-raped by tea stall owner & three minors

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by a tea stall owner and three minors on Tuesday at Sadar Bazar.



The accused allegedly paid a woman to lure the unsuspecting girl for the crime, as all the accused were apprehended including minors, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at Sadar Bazar Police Station.

The apprehended accused were identified as Suresh (38), resident of Khurshid Market, Sadar Bazar, and three minors aged about 12 to 14 years.

According to the police, on the fateful day, the accused woman allegedly lured the unsuspecting victim to a rooftop in Khurshid Market around 4 PM under the pretext of garbage collection.

The accused had set up a temporary shed with plastic tarpaulin, where several other individuals, known to the accused, were present.

The victim was subjected to sexual assault by each of the accused one by one.

The perpetrators Suresh runs a tea stall in Sadar Bazar. The three accused minors also work at the Suresh’s tea stall.

Despite the traumatic incident, the victim refrained from reporting it immediately due to threats from the accused.

During another garbage collection visit to Sadar Bazar a few days later, the victim finally confided in her cousin’s sister.

Promptly, the matter was reported at Sadar Bazar Police Station.

A case has been registered under Section 376(D) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on January 4.

The victim has undergone medical examination, and counseling by the DCW, and recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC.