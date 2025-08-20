12-year-old dies after falling from terrace while flying kite

NEW DELHI: A 12-year-old boy tragically lost his life after falling from the terrace of his house while flying a kite in Southeast Delhi’s Zakir Nagar.

According to the police, no foul play is suspected in the incident, which was captured on CCTV and later went viral on social media. The incident occurred around 4:00 pm on August 17 when the boy, identified as Saad (12), son of Shabuddin, was flying a kite from the fourth-floor terrace of his residence in Zakir Nagar under the jurisdiction of Jamia Nagar police station.

Saad accidentally slipped while engaged in the activity and fell directly onto the road below. His father, who works as a welder, rushed him to Holy Family Hospital immediately after the fall. However, doctors declared the child brought dead.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings to complete the legal formalities, and the family has been informed of the further procedural requirements.

Officers confirmed that CCTV footage from the vicinity was examined carefully and showed the fall to be purely accidental. “There is no indication of foul play in the incident. It appears to be a tragic mishap while the boy was flying a kite,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased was a Class 6 student at a government school in Batla House and lived with his family in Zakir Nagar.

Neighbors described him as a cheerful and playful child who often participated in kite-flying, a popular pastime in the locality, especially during festive seasons. The viral video of the accident has sparked concerns among parents and residents over children’s safety during rooftop kite flying.