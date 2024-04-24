12-year-old boy electrocuted during thunderstorm in Delhi’s Khaira village

NEW DELHI: A shocking incident of electrocution claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy, Kaif Mohammad, in the vicinity of his residence in village Khaira, Delhi. The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday, prompting swift action from the authorities.



According to reports, Kaif Mohammad was playing in the lane near a BSES pole when the tragedy struck. He inadvertently came into contact with the pole, resulting in electrocution. Despite immediate efforts to rush him to Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital, the young boy was declared dead upon arrival, the Delhi police reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka, Ankit Singh stated that following the incident, both the District Crime team and representatives from BSES conducted thorough inspections at the site.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the boy’s contact with the pole led to the fatal electrocution. In response to the tragic event, authorities are taking necessary legal actions, and a case under relevant sections of the law is being registered at police station Chhawla, Delhi. However, any response from the BSES is yet to come.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of ensuring safety measures, particularly around electrical infrastructure, to prevent such accidents in the future.

Gusty winds with a speed of 40 to 70 kilometres per hour swept Delhi on Tuesday.