1.2 kg+ gold hidden in adapter seized at IGIA

NEW DELHI: On December 14, two men from Uttar Pradesh arriving from Riyadh were intercepted based on intelligence. Upon inspection, customs officers discovered gold paste hidden inside their undergarments. The paste was processed to extract 931.57 grams of 24 KT gold, valued at ₹68.93 lakh. Both passengers were arrested, and the gold was confiscated.

In a separate case on December 15, customs officials intercepted a male passenger arriving from Riyadh on flight AI-926. X-ray scans revealed two gold bars weighing 300 grams, worth ₹22.2 lakh, concealed inside an electric adaptor. The contraband was seized.

The customs department noted these innovative smuggling methods and reiterated its commitment to preventing such activities, ensuring stricter surveillance.