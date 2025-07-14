‘1,100+ beggars and vagabonds shifted to shelter homes’

new delhi: The Delhi Police has shifted 1,173 beggars and vagabonds to government-run shelter homes as part of a district-wide drive aimed at addressing urban destitution in central Delhi, an officer said on Saturday. The operation, launched on July 1, was carried out in coordination with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and covered major intersections and traffic signals, where large groups of destitute individuals are often seen, he said.

“The initiative has been executed with a humane approach -- without coercion -- ensuring that each individual was treated with respect and dignity during the entire process,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

Police said a large number of beggars and vagabonds in central Delhi caused public inconvenience and highlighted deeper socio-economic issues like lack of shelter, food, and healthcare. Dedicated teams relocated them to DUSIB shelters, where they now receive meals, basic amenities, and medical care.