11-yr-old killed after dumper truck hits cycle

NEW DELHI: An 11-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a dumper truck in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area,

police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday near Dhawan Farm in Sangam Vihar, when the victim, a vegetable vendor, was riding his bicycle, they added.

While crossing a road, a dumper truck hit him, a senior officer said, adding that the boy’s head came under the truck’s rear wheel and was crushed. The driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle, the officer said.

The accident was reported around 11 am, and when police reached the spot, the boy had already been taken to Majedia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination, and the offending vehicle has been seized, they added. A case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS has been registered at Sangam Vihar police station, and efforts are on to trace the absconding driver, the officer said.