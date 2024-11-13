11-year-old house help rescued after 2 years, Noida couple booked for 'torture'

Noida (UP): A couple here has been booked for allegedly beating up an 11-year-old girl they employed as a house helper for Rs 5,000, police said on Wednesday. A case has also been registered against the victim’s mother, maternal uncle and aunt for sending the girl to Delhi from Jharkhand’s Bokaro, they said. The matter came to the fore when neighbours found the girl roaming in the society in a lost state after Shahjahan and his wife Rukhsana, residents of the Logix Blossom County Society in Sector 137, beat her up over some issue, child helpline supervisor Yuvraj Kumar. The neighbours then informed police about the issue. Following this, Sub-inspector Chanchal, posted at the Sector 142 police station, filed a complaint against the couple, he said.

The girl was sent to Delhi to work for the couple, who also hailed from Jharkhand, for a monthly salary of Rs 5,000, he said. Kumar further said that when the girl's parents were questioned, they explained that they were very poor and her two brothers lived in Bokaro with their families. After being medically examined, the girl was presented before a Child Welfare Committee who later informed the police that the couple used to beat the minor and force her to do household chores. She has since been sent to ‘Jag Shanti Udyan Care’ in Gamma-Pratham, Greater Noida, police said. Employing a child under 14 or employing a child between 14 and 18 in hazardous occupations is a punishable offence in India.