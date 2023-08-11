11-year-old boy found murdered in bed box

New Delhi: In a shocking and distressing incident, an 11-year-old boy was found dead on Thursday.



BLK Hospital authorities reported the distressing news, revealing that the young boy had been admitted with visible strangulation marks on his neck and was declared brought dead, the cops said on Friday.

Local authorities swiftly sprung into action, promptly registering a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at PS Inderpuri. The heart-wrenching development has left the community in a state of grief and shock.

Preliminary investigations have unveiled that the victim’s mother provided a statement to the authorities, shedding light on the dire circumstances surrounding her son’s untimely demise.

The incident took place while she was absent from their residence, and upon her return, she made the horrifying discovery of her child’s lifeless body concealed within a bed’s storage compartment, the Delhi Police said. A post-mortem examination was conducted at RML Hospital to ascertain the cause of death, and the results are awaited. The authorities have successfully identified a suspect linked to the case, who was known to the family.

The suspect’s motive and relationship with the deceased are subjects of intense scrutiny, as reports suggest a prior history of discord between the two parties. Law enforcement agencies have mobilized a multi-pronged effort to track down the suspect, with raids being conducted at various locations where the accused is suspected to be hiding. Multiple teams have been deployed in a bid to swiftly apprehend the accused responsible for this heinous act.

Sources from the Delhi police said that the suspect behind this horrific murder is a woman, as she was known to the family of the deceased boy and had even visited their house in the past also. However, they had a feud over certain issues.

On Thursday she also came to the house when the mother of the deceased boy was not there and committed the offence. The boy was later found by his mother in the box of the bed and was rushed to the hospital, but could not survive.