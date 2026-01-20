11 proclaimed offenders held in multi-district police drive

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested eleven proclaimed offenders as part of a sustained drive against individuals evading the process of law, officials said on Monday.

The operation was carried out by dedicated teams from R.K. Puram, Palam Village, Kapashera, Vasant Vihar and Vasant Kunj North police stations. It involved a combination of technical surveillance, manual intelligence gathering, scrutiny of court records and targeted raids based on specific inputs.

The individuals arrested or traced had been declared proclaimed offenders by various courts between December 2017 and January 2026 in cases registered under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Indian Penal Code, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.

Among those apprehended was Firoz (50), a resident of Nabi Karim, who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a cheque dishonour case and was also booked under Section 174A of the IPC for failing to appear before the court.

He was arrested by a team from R.K. Puram police station on January 6. On the same day, Palam Village police arrested Shanti Swaroop (41) of Bhajanpura, who had been absconding in a case registered under Section 209 of the BNS.

On January 7, police arrested Ajay Ahlawat (37) from Uttam Nagar, who was wanted in multiple cheque dishonour cases. Two days later, Samarth (31) was apprehended in connection with a 2017 attempt-to-commit-culpable-homicide case.

In separate operations, Kapashera police arrested Jitender Singh, wanted in a rash driving case, and Akash Kumar, a proclaimed offender in an Arms Act case. Both were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Vasant Vihar police arrested three absconders from Uttar Pradesh in cheque dishonour cases, while Vasant Kunj North police apprehended Sandeep, and traced NDPS case accused Manish already

in Tihar Jail.