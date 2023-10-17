100 detained at Jantar Mantar during protest in support of Palestine

New Delhi: About 100 protesters were detained at Jantar Mantar at a demonstration in support of victims affected by the Israel-Palestine conflict.



The protesters, expressing their solidarity with the Palestinians, were apprehended by the Delhi Police. They called for an immediate halt to the ongoing large-scale attacks on the Palestinians.

Among those detained were activists, teachers, members of Communist Party of India (CPI-ML) and All India Students’ Association (AISA).

A student from Delhi University, Manik, also found himself allegedly in the grip of the Delhi Police. According to a video shared by the student on social media, he claims that the police forcefully detained him in an empty police van without providing a clear reason.

Prasenjeet, All India General Secretary of AISA, spoke to Millennium Post and shed light on the situation, stating, “They transported us approximately 45 kilometers away to the police station. Despite our repeated requests, they did not disclose our destination, even as many of us sustained injuries due to the police’s handling. It was only later that we realised we were at Jaffarpur police station.”

National President of AISA, N Sai Balaji, alleged, “Delhi Police has not allowed the protest in solidarity with the people of Palestine to happen. They have detained all protesters. This is highly condemnable and raises questions on the government’s policy towards democracy and the people of Palestine.”

The SHO at Jaffarpur Police station confirmed that the detainees had indeed been brought to the station. However, they were subsequently released.