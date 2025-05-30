‘100 days, zero delivery’: AAP blasts BJP’s 100-day governance

New Delhi: Marking the completion of 100 days of the BJP-led government in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack, accusing the ruling party of dismantling vital public welfare schemes and failing to deliver on any of its electoral promises. In a joint press conference, AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar released what they called a “Fail Report Card” and vowed to distribute it to every household in Delhi.

“Instead of fulfilling promises, BJP spent its first 100 days shutting down public welfare schemes,” said Atishi. She alleged that Delhi has been pushed into darkness again with long daily power cuts, some lasting up to 14 hours in areas like Dwarka and Malviya Nagar. She pointed out that the previous AAP government had ensured 24x7 electricity for a decade. Atishi also criticized the 7–15% hike in power tariffs, stating, “Not only are we facing power cuts, but electricity bills are also increasing.”

Highlighting education failures, she said private schools have hiked fees arbitrarily by as much as 80%, adding charges for pools and buses, while some children have been thrown out for non-payment. The water supply, once regular and clean under the AAP regime, is now erratic and contaminated with sewer water, leading to a surge in illnesses. “Women are protesting with broken matkas outside BJP MLAs’ offices,” she said. Atishi added that pollution has also worsened, with Delhi’s AQI crossing 500 in May, an unprecedented situation for the summer.

She condemned the closure of Mohalla Clinics and the Farishte scheme, which offered free emergency treatment, as well as the sacking of medical staff. Promises to reinstate bus marshals and civil defence volunteers remain unfulfilled, and 25,000 widows have been stripped of their pensions. “One of BJP’s first acts was removing portraits of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh from government offices,” she said, calling it an ideological attack.

Saurabh Bharadwaj added, “The BJP’s four-engine government has spent 100 days spreading 100 lies.” He accused the Chief Minister of breaking promises made at public events, including the Rs.2,500 monthly allowance for women and free gas cylinders on Holi, none of which were delivered.

Sanjeev Jha said BJP had revived mafias that AAP had dismantled, and Kuldeep Kumar concluded by comparing BJP’s term to AAP’s first 100 days, saying, “Theirs is a

story of broken promises, betrayal, and cruelty.”