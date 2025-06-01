100 days in office: CM Gupta takes holy dip at Har Ki Pauri; seeks divine blessings to guide her future governance

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta began her next phase in office with a spiritual visit to Uttarakhand, marking the BJP-led government’s first 100 days in power. Accompanied by her family, Gupta offered prayers and took a holy dip at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Sunday, seeking divine blessings to guide her future governance. The visit began early in the day, as the Chief Minister immersed herself in the sacred waters of the Ganga and performed rituals at the revered ghat. Expressing her devotion, Gupta said the blessings of Maa Ganga would inspire her administration to focus on the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River and accelerate Delhi’s development. “With the grace of Maa Ganga, I feel empowered to serve Delhi better. Our goal is to ensure that the Yamuna becomes as clean and vibrant as the Ganga,” she told the media after the prayer ceremony. Gupta also invoked the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, pledging Delhi’s contribution to national progress.

The two-day spiritual retreat includes a visit to Kedarnath on Monday and participation in the Ganga Aarti at Rishikesh later on Sunday evening. Gupta also met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the trip. Together, they visited the ashram of spiritual leader Sadhvi Rithambara and jointly inaugurated the ‘Vatsalya Ganga Ashray’, a newly built dharamshala in Haridwar. This religious visit comes a day after the Delhi government celebrated its 100-day milestone. On Saturday, a special ‘workbook’ detailing key achievements and plans was released, summarising Gupta’s early tenure. The document outlined strides made in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and women’s safety, sectors Gupta had repeatedly flagged as focal points of her administration. Prior to departing for Haridwar, Gupta took part in the Yamuna Aarti held at Vasudev Ghat (ISBT) in Delhi, an event commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, a historical symbol of justice and cultural preservation. Speaking at the gathering, Gupta emphasised the government’s commitment to reviving the Yamuna and acknowledged Holkar’s contributions to India’s spiritual and civic heritage. “Ahilyabai Holkar’s life is a testament to the power of women’s leadership and cultural vision. Inspired by her legacy, we have taken solid steps towards restoring the Yamuna’s sanctity,” Gupta remarked. Her remarks reflected not just a spiritual alignment with India’s sacred rivers but also a political message reinforcing her government’s dedication to cleanliness, cultural values, and effective governance.