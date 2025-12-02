10-year-old injured in celebratory firing

GREATER NOIDA: A 10-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a bullet fired during celebratory firing at a wedding procession in Greater Noida, police said on Monday.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, they added.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday in Nagla Chamru village in the Jarcha area, where the wedding procession of a local resident’s daughter had arrived from Khairpur village.

Krish, the son of Sunil Prajapati and a resident of the village, was standing near the procession when a stray bullet struck him, officials said.

“On Sunday night, a 10-year-old boy was injured in celebratory firing during a wedding procession in Nagla Chamru village. He has been identified as Krish and is undergoing treatment in the hospital,” Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Sudheer Kumar said. Two people have been arrested in this regard.