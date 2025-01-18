10 woman rescued from trafficking racket, 3 nabbed

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested three individuals for human trafficking and dismantled an illegal prostitution racket operating out of The New View Hotel in Mahipalpur.

An anonymous source tipped the Vasant Kunj Police Station of southwest Delhi about the racket.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Rashid alias Bablu (50) son of Nurazuddi Sekh resident of Gulabar, Purba Medinipur, West Bengal, Aakash Kumar (23) son of Suresh Ram resident of Kaarthu, Gaighat, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and Nigam Kumar (30) son of Sudhir Kumar resident of Durga Butiq, Mahipalpur, South West Delhi.

According to the police, the raid resulted in the rescue of ten victimised women and the apprehension of three suspects, including a broker, a hotel manager, and the hotel owner.

The operation was carried out on January 15, following a tip-off about immoral trafficking activities in the area.

Acting on the information, a team led by Inspector Hari Singh and supervised by ACP Satyajeet Sarin was formed. Members of the team posed as decoy customers to gather evidence and conduct the raid.

During the operation, ten women, aged between 21 and 30 years, were rescued. The victims hailed from various states, including Assam, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi.

The suspects arrested include broker Abdul Rashid, hotel manager Aakash Kumar, and hotel owner Nigam Kumar. A sum of 2,000 rupees, provided by the decoy customer, was recovered from Abdul Rashid’s possession.

A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station. Authorities stated that the operation was part of an ongoing effort

to crack down on organised crime and human trafficking in the region.

The rescued victims are being provided with necessary assistance and support, while further investigations are underway to identify other individuals involved in the racket.

The police emphasised their commitment to curbing such illegal activities and urged the public to report any suspicious activities in their vicinity.