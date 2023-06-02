10 shooters linked to gangsters Lawrence, Goldie held; 4 pistols, 2 vehicles, 7 police uniforms seized

Gurugram: Ten shooters allegedly associated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar were arrested here, police said on Thursday.



Four pistols, 28 live cartridges, two vehicles and seven police uniforms were seized from their possession, they said, adding one of the vehicles recovered was reportedly stolen from Delhi.

Rakesh Kumar alias Anil, Harjot Singh alias Leela, Ajay Isharwalia alias Punjabi, Prince alias Golu, Joginder alias Joga, Sandeep alias Deep, and Sinderpal alias Bittu were arrested from Mehandwad at Bhondsi, Gurugram on a specific input while they were plotting to commit a crime Wednesday night, police said. During interrogating, they revealed the names of their three other associates — Dharmendra alias Dharma, Deepak alias Dilawar and Bharat — who were also apprehended near Rajiv Chowk Devi Lal Stadium, the police said.

Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar were allegedly involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 last year. Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

The 10 accused arrested told the police that they were active shooters working for Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar.

“They had come to Gurugram to carry out a major dacoity and kidnapping. Their plan involved posing as police officers, with Joginder impersonating a police inspector. The intention was to kidnap someone and demand a ransom of crores of rupees. However, the police managed to apprehend them before they could execute their plan,” said Vijay Pratap Singh, DCP, Crime.

The shooters confessed that they carried out crimes under the instructions of Goldie Brar, Rohit Godara and Veeru, who are believed to be residing abroad, he said.

They had bought police uniforms, belts, shoes and other items for their operations in Gurugram, the DCP said.

The accused arrested weer in regular contact with Goldie Brar and others abroad and on their instructions carried out kidnappings and collected ransom, he said. “It also came to the fore that multiple cases are registered against the arrested individuals, including robbery, dacoity, attempted murder, theft, assault, possession of illegal weapons. These cases have been filed in various districts of Haryana, including Bhiwani, Panchkula, Sirsa, Ambala, Gurugram, and in Mohali (Punjab) and Rajasthan”, said varun Dahiya, ACP, Crime.