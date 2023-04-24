10 nabbed for racing horses on Delhi road

New Delhi: Ten people were apprehended on Sunday for allegedly racing their horses, creating a nuisance on the road and endangering commuters’ lives, police said.



The alleged incident took place in central Delhi’s Kamala Market around 4.30 pm, they said. Officers at Kamala Market police station received information that some people were racing horses at Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from Rajghat towards Delhi Gate, Civic Centre and moving towards Paharganj. A police team swung into action and put up barricades near Kamala Market, apprehending six people riding four horse carts.

The cops also nabbed four people on three two-wheelers who were clearing the road in front of the carriages, a senior police officer said.

“The apprehended persons were creating a nuisance on the road and putting the lives of road users in danger. Hence, the action was taken against them under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals), 268 (public nuisance), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Sain.

The carts and vehicles used for the race have been seized, the police said, adding that the horses would be handed over to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.