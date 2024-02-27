10 kg ganja seized, drug peddler arrested in South Delhi

The Delhi Police’s patrolling staff of the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station have arrested a well-known drug paddler with 9.73 kilograms of ganja.

The arrested accused was identified as Surender Bachchan (38), son of Rajender Singh, resident of Madangir, Ambedkar Nagar, New Delhi.

According to the Police, the arrest was made on Sunday, during a routine patrol in the area, marking a notable success in the fight against drug trafficking in the capital.

The accused was caught in a suspicious state while carrying a plastic bag in Gali No. 19, Madangir, Ambedkar Nagar.

When he attempted to flee upon noticing the police, the alert officers of the Delhi Police’s patrolling team, quickly apprehended him.

Despite his efforts to resist, the quick response of the police led to his arrest and the seizure of the illicit substance. The accused has been charged under section 20 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station.

This is not Bachchan’s first encounter with the law. He has been previously involved in six criminal cases, ranging from theft to assault, highlighting his notorious background in criminal activities within the city.

His criminal record includes theft under various sections of the IPC in different police stations including Tilak Marg, Sunlight Colony, and Ambedkar Nagar itself.

The Delhi Police’s diligent efforts in sensitising local informers and collecting human intelligence paid off with this significant arrest.

The operation was part of a larger initiative to ramp up patrolling and surveillance in vulnerable areas of the South District, aimed at curbing the activities of criminals and enhancing the safety and security of the community.

The successful operation underscores the commitment of the Delhi Police to combating drug trafficking and criminal activities in the city.

The staff involved in the operation have been commended for their exceptional work and are set to receive suitable rewards for their bravery and quick action.