1-year-old dies after falling into water bucket headfirst

NEW DELHI: A one-year-old girl died after accidentally falling headfirst into a bucket of water at her home in Budh Vihar, Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on September 29 when Jaipur Golden Hospital informed Vijay Vihar police that the child, identified as Bhagya, had been brought in dead. According to family statements, the girl fell into the bucket around 12 noon. A senior police officer confirmed that no external injuries were found on her body. “The tragic incident occurred when the mother took her twins to the bathroom. While she was undressing one child, the other accidentally slipped into a water-filled bucket,” the officer said.

The infant was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. Police have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the body was handed over to the family after autopsy.