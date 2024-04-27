1-year anniversary of Prof Samarveer Singh’s suicide

NEW DELHI: April 26 marks one year since the untimely demise of Prof Samarveer Singh, a revered figure at Delhi University’s Hindu College. He was 33 years old and had served as an ad-hoc assistant professor in the Department of Philosophy for seven years.



However, his tenure abruptly ended in February when the university opted to hire a permanent professor, leaving him jobless. Tragically, on April 26, 2023, Prof Samarveer Singh was found dead in his apartment in outer Delhi’s Rani Bagh, allegedly by suicide.

His colleagues, students, and relatives assert that the uncertainty surrounding his job status led him to take this drastic step. Many describe his death as an “institutional murder,” citing the distress caused by the abrupt termination of his employment. The Hindu College community and AISA activists came together today to commemorate Prof

Singh’s legacy.