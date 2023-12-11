1 nabbed for Chandni Chowk robbery, attempted murder

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested the accused in the robbery-cum-attempted murder case of a dry fruit trader at Chandni Chowk.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at Roop Nagar Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Shafiq (44) resident of Sector-6, Narela, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident occurred on November 30, when a 64-year-old dry fruit trader from Chandni Chowk, fell victim to a brutal attack by unknown assailants.

The perpetrators, armed with a knife and a firearm, assaulted the trader as he was returning home after closing his shop.

A gunshot was fired, and the attackers made off with a bag containing crucial items.

The case was registered under sections 392/394/397/307/34 of the Indian Penal Code at Roop Nagar Police Station.

The investigation, spearheaded by the Crime Branch, involved meticulous scrutiny of CCTV footage and a combination of manual and technical surveillance.

The breakthrough came when the team of the Crime Branch Delhi Police received a tip about Shafiq’s involvement and his plan to commit another crime near Harish Chander Hospital, Narela.

A well-coordinated operation led to Shafiq’s arrest, accompanied by the recovery of two pistols, five cartridges, and a motorcycle used in the commission of the crime.