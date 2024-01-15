1 killed in multi-truck pile up on Eastern Peripheral E-way

Greater Noida: At least one person has been killed while four others were injured in a multi-truck pile up on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Dankaur area of Greater Noida on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.



Police said the incident was a result of low visibility due to dense fog at the expressway.

According to police, the mishap was reported near the Indian Oil petrol pump on the lane leading to Noida from Palwal, resulting in traffic snarls at the e-way. A senior police officer said that the pile-up ensued after five trucks collided with one another when a truck crashed into the divider due to poor visibility. This resulted in back-to-back rear-end collisions involving multiple trucks and heavy vehicles.

“A truck driver died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to the Government Institute of Medical

Sciences (GIMS) for treatment. Four other persons including truck drivers and helpers are injured in the incident. The deceased is yet to be identified and will wait for the injured to get stable. The body has been sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings are underway” said the officer.

Police said that the four injured were identified as Ramlawat (60) of Jaunpur district, Praveen (25) of Haryana, Ashok (40) and Bhupendra (30), both from Bulandshahr district were left severely injured in the crash.

“The traffic on the expressway was immediately restored. No police complaint has been received so far” police officer added.

Meanwhile, in another incident two bikers were hit by a mini truck near milestone 26 at Yamuna Expressway around 1 am on Sunday. Police said that no person was injured in the incident which occurred due to low visibility on the road because of dense fog. The mini truck was going to

Banghel in Noida from Prayagraj, said police.