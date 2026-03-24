1 killed, another hurt in motorcycle accident near Signature Bridge

new delhi: A 17-year-old boy was killed and another minor was injured after their motorcycle met with an accident near Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Police received an information about the accident and rushed to the spot near Signature Bridge, where a motorcycle was found in a damaged condition.

“By the time the police team reached the spot, the injured had already been shifted to a nearby hospital in Civil Lines by passersby. At the hospital, one of the injured, identified as Nikhil (17), was declared brought dead,” a senior police officer said. The deceased was a resident of Karawal Nagar Extension in northeast Delhi. Inderjit (16), also a resident of Karawal Nagar, sustained minor injuries in the accident and was discharged after receiving treatment, he added.

Police said a forensic team inspected the scene of the accident and collected evidence to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the crash. A case has been registered at New Usmanpur police station, and further investigation is underway.

Police said that efforts are being made to determine the exact cause of the accident, including whether overspeeding. “We are checking CCTV footage if any other vehicle is involved in the crash. Teams have been formed to investigate the entire matter,” the officer said.