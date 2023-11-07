1 killed, 3 injured as drunk driver rams pedestrians in GK-1

New Delhi: One person was killed and three others were injured on Monday morning in a horrifying road accident at the Archana crossing in south Delhi involving a Grand i10 car which hit four pedestrians.



Delhi Police received the information through a PCR call at GK-1 Police Station.

The victims were identified as Harish (54), son of Shaligram, and Seema (46), wife of Badam, both residents of Dakshinpuri, Rekha (46), and Neetu (45), both residents of Sangam Vihar.

The offending vehicle driver was identified as Vinay (23), son of Ramesh Kumar, resident of Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused was heavily intoxicated, with an alcohol metre test revealing a staggering blood alcohol level of 280 ml. The accident transpired as he drove recklessly from the Moolchand side, heading towards Chirag Delhi.

As the vehicle sped through the Archana red light, it struck four pedestrians who were crossing the road, leading to severe injuries to them. The injured individuals were promptly transported to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in a PCR van, where their conditions were assessed and the accused was taken into custody.

However, the victim Neetu was declared dead at the trauma centre of AIIMS.

A case has been registered under Section 279/337 of the Indian Penal Code for further investigation.

It has been revealed that the accused driver works as a private financier and was out celebrating his uncle’s birthday.

A sticker from the Delhi Police was discovered affixed to the front windshield of the offending vehicle. However, it has been confirmed by authorities that neither the driver nor the owner of the vehicle has any affiliations or connections with any police officers.

The accused driver, along with his friend Rahul, had borrowed a friend’s car to bring some snacks. The car involved in the accident belongs to their friend Lav Kush Pandey, who works as a property dealer.

It has also come to light that the vehicle owner Lav Kush had obtained signage through the internet and affixed it on his car in an attempt to gain traffic police privileges.

As a result, Section 39/192 of the Motor Vehicles Act is being added to the case against the

vehicle owner.