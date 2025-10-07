‘1 killed, 2 injured as old enmity escalates into stabbing spree’

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was killed and two others injured after a dispute over an old enmity escalated into a stabbing spree in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm on Monday after a heated argument broke out between Rahul alias Kukku (24) and Ritik alias Himanshu (24), a senior police officer said.

During the confrontation, Ritik allegedly slapped Rahul, who later returned with a knife and attacked the former, inflicting injuries on his thighs and hips, the officer said.

“When Rajender Kumar (57), a local, intervened to rescue Ritik, Rahul stabbed him too,” he added.

Soon after, Rajender’s sons, Ashwani (42), Arvind (38) and Kapil (34), reached the spot and overpowered Rahul, snatched the knife from him, and attacked him with the same weapon and sticks.

“The injured persons were rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, where Rahul succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Rajender Kumar and Ritik are undergoing treatment,” the officer said.

According to police, Rahul had previous criminal involvements, including cases of murder and attempt to murder.

The weapon used in the crime has been seized, and a probe is underway to ascertain the full sequence of events, the officer said.