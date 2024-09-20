1 killed, 1 hurt as car rams into pedestrians

New Delhi: A Maruti Nexa XL6 rammed into two pedestrians in a tragic accident that occurred on Thursday at Pusta Road near Mother Dairy in Delhi. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Gandhi Nagar Police Station.

The victims were identified as Sonu (40) resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and Islam (38) resident of Sundar Nagri, Delhi, however, the driver of the offending vehicle was identified as Rahul Kumar (38) son of Nand Kishor resident of New Lahore, Shastri Nagar, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident was reported to the police control room, leading to a swift response by Sub-Inspector Vinod from Gandhi Nagar Police Station.

Upon reaching the scene, Sub-Inpector Vinod found the car, a Maruti Nexa XL6 mounted on the road divider. Initial investigations revealed that two men had been seriously injured in the accident and were promptly taken to SDN Hospital for medical treatment. The driver of the car was found at the scene and apprehended by the police.

The victims were admitted to SDN Hospital under separate Medical Legal Case (MLC) numbers.

Unfortunately, Sonu succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Md Islam remains under medical care.