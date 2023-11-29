1 held for sending obscene pics

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested an accused who had been sending obscene WhatsApp messages to multiple girls, officials said on Tuesday.



The accused has been identified as Rohit Kumar (28), a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Pandav Nagar, Delhi, who was involved in cyber-harassment and was tracked down by a dedicated team of cybercrime investigators.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara, Rohit Meena said that the case was initially registered a year

back on November 30, 2022, based on the complaint of one Anita (name changed) from Karkardooma, Anand Vihar, Delhi.

She reported receiving explicit messages on WhatsApp during odd hours, and the perpetrator pressured her to share private images, subsequently stalking and sexually harassing her.

Under the supervision of ACP-Operation Gurdev Singh, a team led by Inspector Vikas, SHO-Cyber Police Station, Shahdara, was constituted to work on the case. The team, comprising IO-W/SI Shweta Sharma, HC Ajeet, and Const Manish, conducted a thorough investigation, analysing call detail records (CDR) to trace the accused.