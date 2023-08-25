1 held for killing Bajrang Dal man in Nuh violence

Gurugram: In a significant breakthrough, the Sohna police have apprehended one of the 26 alleged unidentified accused involved in the stone pelting and attack on a car during the communal violence that erupted in Nuh on July 31.



The incident tragically claimed the life of Pradeep Sharma, a member of the Bajrang Dal, due to injuries sustained during the attack and subsequent treatment at the hospital.

The FIR was registered on August 2 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 147, 148, 149, 18, 302, and 506. The FIR was lodged by a friend of the deceased, who recounted the horrifying incident that unfolded around 10:30 p.m. on the Nuh to Sohna route.

Approximately 26 individuals launched a brutal attack on their car, pelting it with stones and wielding iron rods.

The Sohna police rushed to the scene and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. At the outset, all the alleged individuals remained unidentified, leaving the authorities with a daunting task.

However, the relentless efforts of the police department have borne fruit, resulting in the identification and subsequent arrest of one of the accused. The arrested individual was 24-year-old Ajhuruddin, also known as Ajju, a Raipur Colony, Sohna, Gurugram resident.

This development marks a crucial breakthrough in the case as the police aim to bring the remaining 25 suspects to justice.

The arrest of Ajhuruddin underscores the commitment of the law enforcement agencies to ensure justice prevails in cases of communal violence.