1 held for duping youths on pretext of govt jobs

Noida: A man has been arrested by Noida police for allegedly duping hundred of youths by luring them with promises of government jobs. Police said that the arrested accused is part of a group of fraudsters who had formed a company to perform the scam.



As per police, the group had established a company by the name 'Bharat Ayushman Yoga and Sports Foundation' based in Ghaziabad. It invited applications from youth between age 22 and 27 with a nominal fee through advertisements in newspapers and social media.

Through advertisements, the organisation claimed that it will train people as yoga teachers and guaranteed placement in government schools as teachers. They would receive hundreds of applications with a nominal application fees of

Rs 380 for general, Rs 280 for SC/SC and Rs 100 for physically disabled candidates.

"The gang would ask candidates that they will have to bear their expenses for the first six-month of training and asked for Rs 1.5 lakh from every student. Nearly 42 students paid the amount while rest backed out," Vijay Kumar, SHO of Phase 3 police station said.

The training gets started and in between, the gang would ask for another instalment of Rs 2 lakh from each student. Some students against quit the course while nearly two dozen students paid the amount.

"When the youth raised concerns about the training, the group allegedly terminated the training and handed the final certificate and offer letters to the remaining candidates and asked them to join their respective positions," Kumar added.

The officer further said that they issued fake offer letters from government schools in Bihar, Haryana, Ghaziabad and other such places. "When these people tried joining, they were told that these offers were fake and some schools were even private schools," the SHO said.

One of the victim, lodged complaint with police and a case against five accused under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document or electronic record as genuine) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Police said that the five accused named in the complaint, are Damodar, the chairman of the organisation, Vipul, a resident of Meerut, Saad Abbas, Sanjay Chaudhary and one other. Police have arrested Vipul in connection with the case on Saturday.