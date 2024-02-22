1 dead after portion of house collapses

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was killed and another injured after a portion of a house located in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area collapsed on Wednesday evening, police said.



The deceased has been identified as Vinay, they said.

Nathu (30), the man injured in the incident, has been admitted to the hospital, police said.

An official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said that they received a call of the incident from Gurudwara Road in Koltla Mubarakpur around 5.02 pm.

At least seven fire tenders pressed into service, he added.

The official said the trapped people were brought out from the debris with the help of the locals and police, and taken to the hospital.

The rescue operation is presently underway, police said.