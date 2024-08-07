1 dead, 4 PWD workers hurt as crane crashes into house

NEW DELHI: A heavy-duty crane was rammed inside a house resulting in the death of one individual and injuring four PWD labourers.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Pul Pehlad Pur Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Gariba (35), son of Banda, a resident of Thagaari, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police reports, the tragic event unfolded around 3:56 am, prompting an immediate response from the Pul Pehlad Pur police station following a distress call.

The caller, in a frantic state, reported that a crane had rammed into a house near Bharat petrol pump on MB Road.

The impact of the collision caused the house’s wall to collapse, trapping and injuring several occupants inside. The police and medical services were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers, led by the Station House Officer (SHO), found the crane deeply embedded in the house. The powerful impact had brought down a wall, leaving five individuals, including a woman, injured. One of the victims, identified as Gariba, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the Trauma Centre along with the other injured individuals. Despite efforts to save him, Gariba was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The injured, who suffered various injuries to their hands and legs, were identified as labourers working for the Public Works Department (PWD).

They had been residing near the crash site. According to initial reports, the driver of the crane fled the scene immediately after the accident.

The crane was owned by BR Crane Company and was involved in the ongoing Metro project at Okhla T Point.

Further details emerged from Deepak, a guard stationed at the metro site. He revealed that the driver had taken the crane out from the metro site with the intention of driving it to Tughlakabad.

However, as the driver attempted to turn onto MB Road, he lost control of the vehicle, leading to the catastrophic collision with the house on the opposite side of the road.

The force of the crash caused the room’s wall to collapse, injuring the occupants who were asleep at the time.

All the victims, including the deceased Gariba, hailed from the village of Thagaari in the Pali district of Lalitpur, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.