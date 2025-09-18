1 dead, 3 critical after falling into sewer

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man died and three others were hospitalised in critical condition after losing consciousness while cleaning a sewer in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm near Harihar Apartments in Ashok Vihar Phase-II. According to police, the victims were engaged in sewer cleaning work when one person fell inside.

The others went in to help and also fell.

Bystanders who witnessed the incident immediately rushed to the scene, entered the sewer, and managed to pull the victims out,

a source noted.

“We have no idea who the person was who suddenly stopped his bike, helped others, and later left,” a co-worker said.

“The deceased has been identified as Arvind, a resident of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh. He was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The three others -- Sonu and Narayan, both also from Kasganj, and Naresh from Bihar -- have been admitted to the ICU in a drowsy state. Their condition remains serious,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest)

Bhisham Singh said.

Narayan, one of the victims’ co-workers, recounted the sequence of events, “We had set up a pump because the sewer water was overflowing. One of the boys went down but slipped and fell. The second one went in to help him

and fell too.

“Then the third person went down and fell as well. A passerby on the road helped us tie a rope, and he managed to pull them out. After assisting, he left on his motorcycle. The incident happened around 11:00 or 11:30 pm.”

Narayan alleged that no safety equipment was provided by the company for this work. “Usually, we receive gas masks and other protective gear, but this time we got

nothing,” he said.

Surendar Yadav, a friend of the deceased from their village, confirmed that they typically receive masks, oxygen cylinders, and other safety equipment.

“The company contacted them and offered around 1,000 to 1,500 rupees to clean the drain. Wanting to earn a bit more, the labourers took the job. But no safety measures were in place,” he added.

He further claimed that the company had previously employed another contractor for the work, but after that contract ended, they began hiring labourers directly.

“These men had been working there since last night,” he mentioned.

Police stated that the men were hired by a construction company that has been conducting sewer operations in the area for the past several days.

A crime team inspected the site, and the manager of the company has been summoned for questioning.

“Based on preliminary findings, a case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 337, along with sections 7 and 9 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act,

2013,” the DCP said.