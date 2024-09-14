1 dead, 2 injured after ‘dargah’ wall collapses

New Delhi: The boundary wall of a “dargah” near Billa Dargah in the Nabi Karim area of Delhi collapsed on Friday morning, resulting in the death of one individual and injuries to two others.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Nabi Karim Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Rehmat (35) resident of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police reports, the first alert was raised at 7:01 am, when a distress call was made reporting the collapse.

Emergency response teams, including three fire tenders, were immediately dispatched to the scene. By 7:25 am, two individuals had already been rescued from the debris before the arrival of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), and rescue operations were quickly escalated as one more person was reported to be trapped.

The victim Rehmat who worked as an e-rickshaw

driver, had been living near the “dargah” by setting up a tarpaulin alongside the boundary wall of the masjid. When the wall collapsed, he was trapped under the debris and could not be saved.

In addition to Rehmat, two other individuals sustained injuries in the collapse. They were promptly rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Their identities have not yet been released, but authorities have confirmed that their conditions are stable. The debris at the site is still being cleared as emergency services continue their work. The fire tenders and other emergency personnel have been working continuously to remove debris and locate the trapped individual.

As of the latest reports, the rescue operations are still underway, and the area has been cordoned off to ensure public safety.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the wall collapse, though preliminary investigations suggest that the structure may have been weakened by recent rains or poor maintenance.

Local residents expressed concern over the condition of buildings and walls in the area, noting that the structures surrounding the “dargah”, including the collapsed boundary wall, had been deteriorating for some time. “We have seen cracks forming in the walls, but nothing was done about it,” said a local resident.

The police and emergency services have assured that a full investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the collapse. We will be expecting more updates as rescue operations progress and officials assess the structural safety of the area.