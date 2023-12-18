1 arrested with 124 stolen mobile phones and Rs 19 lakh cash

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has successfully busted an international gang and arrested the kingpin involved in the trafficking of stolen and snatched mobile phones.



The arrested accused was identified as Ali Hussain (37) of Dev Nagar, Karol Bagh, Delhi.

According to the police, the meticulous operation, spearheaded by the team of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, involved both manual and technical surveillance.

The accused was reportedly using tourist buses travelling from Delhi to Nepal to transport the stolen phones.

A comprehensive investigation by the Crime Branch has connected Ali Hussain to a broader syndicate operating in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Ali Hussain, who also ran a mobile repair shop in Karol Bagh, was found receiving stolen phones clandestinely and later selling them at higher prices in Nepal.

The police recovered a staggering 124 stolen or snatched mobile phones and a sum of Rs 19 lakh in cash from Ali Hussain’s possession.

During interrogation, Hussain revealed that he had been involved in this illicit trade for three years, accumulating over 4,000 mobile phones and earning substantial profits.

He further disclosed the intricate network involved, from receiving stolen phones across Delhi-NCR to delivering them to associates in Nepal.

The recovered cash and mobile phones, valued as evidence, were seized by the police.

The arrested individual disclosed information leading to the closure of 72 cases of theft and snatching.