1 arrested for using ZIPNET to dupe auto theft victims

New Delhi: Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a gang of fraudsters and arrested the key member of the gang preying on victims of auto theft.



Leveraging information obtained from ZIPNET, the gang duped vehicle owners into believing that their stolen vehicles would be recovered, ultimately extorting money from them. The police received information about the incident through a complaint registered at Sarai Rohilla Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Shabir (19), resident of Vikas Nagar, Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the intricate web of deception began when one of the victim’s KTM motorcycle was stolen on the intervening night of November 28 and 29. Following the filing of a case under IPC Section 379, the victim received WhatsApp messages from an unknown number claiming knowledge of the stolen vehicle’s location.

The fraudster demanded Rs 5,000 for revealing the information, leading the victim to transfer Rs 1,500 before growing suspicious. Subsequent investigations uncovered the identity of the fraudster and the Delhi Police team moved swiftly to apprehend him. The accused’s mobile phone data, obtained through technical surveillance, exposed his involvement in the scam. Collaborative efforts and the dedicated teams of the Delhi Police culminated in the arrest of the accused in Jalandhar, Punjab, on December 13. The swift action of the police led to the arrest of one key member within 48 hours of case registration. During the interrogation, the accused confessed that he, along with 3 accomplices, exploited stolen vehicle details from ZIPNET to deceive individuals seeking the recovery of their missing vehicles.

However, the accused also disclosed the gang’s modus operandi, involving the exploitation of ZIPNET data to target owners of stolen vehicles.

While the accused has been arrested in connection with the case registered on December 12 under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, the police continue their relentless pursuit of other gang members still at large.

The police have also initiated verification of criminal antecedents of the accused, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining individuals involved in this elaborate criminal scheme.