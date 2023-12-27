1 arrested for murder over borrowed Rs 1,500

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested an accused for stabbing the victim multiple times over a borrowed sum of Rs 1,500.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at the Punjabi Bagh Police Station.

The victim was identified as Vinod alias Vinnu (29), resident of JJ Colony Madipur Delhi, and the accused was identified as Abdulla (29), resident of Janta Flats, Paschim Vihar, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident unfolded on Friday afternoon when a distress call reporting a stabbing in JJ Colony Madipur was received at the Police Station.

Upon reaching the scene, the police discovered the lifeless body of the victim on a mattress, surrounded by a pool of blood.

The victim was unemployed and residing with his brother in rented accommodation, met a tragic end in what seemed to be a fallout over pending dues.

An investigation of the crime scene revealed crucial evidence. A meticulous examination of nearly 30 CCTV cameras in the vicinity of JJ Colony and Paschim Vihar, along with technical surveillance, led to the identification of the accused.

The subsequent operation involved multiple raids in Paschim Vihar and Mukundpur, culminating in the arrest of the accused from Samta Vihar, Mukundpur.

The recovery of the murder weapon, a knife, along with the clothes and shoes worn by Abdulla during the crime, further solidified the case against him.

The accused was an electronic gadget repairman and a known drug addict, allegedly committed the murder in retaliation to an argument with the accused over pending dues.

The dispute escalated when Vinod, seeking repayment of approximately Rs 1,500, confronted Abdulla’s family the day before the incident.

Abdulla, incensed by Vinod’s behavior, sought revenge the following day, resulting in a fatal altercation.

The arrest of Abdulla brings a sense of closure to the grieving family of Vinod and underscores the commitment of the Delhi Police in swiftly resolving heinous crimes. The recovered evidence, including the weapon and Abdulla’s attire, will be pivotal in building a robust case against the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of the West District, Vichitra Veer, commended the efforts of the investigative team, emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts in maintaining law and order in the city.