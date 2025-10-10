Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath invests $21 mn in Nothing

New Delhi: Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has invested $21 million in UK-based smartphone maker Nothing as part of its recent $200 million Series C funding round, valuing the company at $1.3 billion.

Kamath announced the investment on social media, saying he was “thrilled to back a brand shaping the future of consumer tech.” Founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei in 2020, Nothing plans to use the funds to develop its next phase of consumer AI technology.

Explaining his decision, Kamath cited Nothing’s strong design, affordability, and Pei’s innovation-driven leader-ship. According to Counterpoint Research, the brand recorded 156 per cent year-on-year growth in India and has been the country’s fastest-scaling smartphone brand for six consecutive quarters.

Pei said Kamath’s backing reflects growing confidence in Nothing’s vision. “Nikhil represents a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs who think long-term and aim for global impact,” he said.

Nothing recently formed a $100 million manufacturing joint venture with Optiemus to produce CMF-brand de-vices in India.