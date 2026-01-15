Zepto, Swiggy, Flipkart drop ‘10-min delivery’ branding

New Delhi: After Blinkit, leading quick commerce firms Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Flipkart Minutes have scrapped their ‘10-minute’ delivery branding amid rising pressure from the government and labour rights groups on the welfare and safety of delivery personnel.

The decision follows Union Labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s directive at a meeting last week, in which he called on quick commerce companies to focus on rider safety by ditching rigid 10-minute delivery promises.

It is pertinent to mention that gig workers held a nationwide strike on New Year’s Eve in 2025, drawing attention to workers’ health, safety and income.

Blinkit’s principal tagline has been revised from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep”.

Zepto’s tagline now says “Groceries in minutes”, while Swiggy Instamart shows “Groceries and More” on the Android and iOS app stores.

Tata Group’s BigBasket continues to show “10 min grocery app”.

The Gig Workers Association has applauded quick commerce platforms’ decision to abandon the 10-minute delivery promise, noting that it acknowledges the hazardous strain such aggressive timelines impose on delivery personnel.

In a statement, the Association explained that the 10-minute model compelled workers to hurry, endanger themselves on roads, and endure extended shifts amid relentless app-driven pressures from incentives, ratings, and order assignments.

“... Workers are often paid the same amount for a multi-order delivery as for a single order. In one such case, a worker was paid only Rs 19.30 for delivering two orders together. This increases risk and workload without any additional compensation,” it said.

The Association stressed the urgent need for a permanent institutional framework enabling collective dialogue among workers, platforms, and government authorities.