Zen Technologies, TXT Group ink pact

Bengaluru: India-based Zen Technologies Limited on Wednesday signed an official pact with TXT e-Tech and PACE, subsidiaries of the globally renowned TXT Group aiming to enhance its capabilities in pilot training and simulation solutions, expanding its footprint in the aviation sector.

While Zen Technologies Limited is specializing in aerospace and defence technology, TXT Group is a leading Indian provider of anti-drone technology and defence training solutions. The MoU was signed at Aero India this year, held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, in Bengaluru. The MoU outlines the development of advanced pilot training solutions, including Part Task Trainers, Full Flight, and Full Mission Simulators.