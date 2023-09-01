Yatindra Dwivedi assumes charge as Director (Personnel) of POWERGRID

New Delhi: Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi has assumed the charge of Director (Personnel) of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited on Thursday. Prior to his joining as Director (Personnel), he worked as Executive Director (HR) handling challenging and flagship works & delivered results consistently in dynamic business environment. He is a seasoned leader with over 33 years of experience. He has played a pivotal role in alignment of HR Strategy with business & steering organisation’s growth. Dwivedi is a business enabler with excellent cross functional knowledge, high acumen and great exposure in policy formulations, HR Process Re-engineering & other Organisational Development initiatives. He started his professional journey with Hindalco Industries and joined POWERGRID in 1993.

