World wants to engage with India on FTAs: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Chennai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the world today wants to engage with India for free trade agreements (FTA), and to expand trade and diplomatic relations with India.

Speaking at the inaugural of the maiden Global Investors Meet of the DMK government, the Commerce and Textiles Minister said India’s young population has given demographic dividend which has become the envy of the world.

Batting for women joining the formal workforce in the country, he said, “when women go to work, it will not only add to the GDP but will also add twice to the country’s GDP as the work they are now doing will be replaced by technology.”

Elaborating, he said, “... as more and more women come into formal workforce, the work what they are now doing, which is unfortunately not reflecting in our GDP will be replaced by technology as India will become the largest market for washing machines, dishwashers. India will become the largest market for goods and services,” he said.

Underscoring that women led development will take India to newer heights, Union Minister said, “While India is outperforming all our peer economies, the world today wants to come and engage with India, to do free trade agreements with India, to expand trade and diplomatic relations with India.”

He noted that the development taking place across sectors, was based on the strength of the young population as the average age stood at 28.4 years.

“This young population’s basic needs have been met with several welfare initiatives like food, clothing, shelter, healthcare, education, water, digital connectivity, air, road, ports, rail which will take the country grow on a fast track. We have prepared the nation to aspire big, to think big and to work collectively as a nation with a sense of duty and to make the nation a developed nation by 2047.”

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that India would aspire to become a developed nation by 2047 and to shed the colonial mindset, Goyal said, “these things rest on two important fundamental needs — women led development. Strengthening the Nari Shakti and second is to make India corruption free.”

Goyal said India was looked as 5th weakest economy before 2014 and in the last 10 years, it has grown to become the world’s fifth largest economy.

“India was looked as one of the weakest five economies in the world. The journey in the last 10 years has been from fragile economy to the world’s fifth largest economy. The journey has taken India to have a very strong macro-economic fundamentals. The journey has given us a GDP growth of 7.7 per cent in the last two quarters.” he said.

Complimenting the Tamil Nadu government for setting a target to raise the state’s economy by $1 trillion by 2030, Goyal said this aspiration would drive for industrialisation, creation of new jobs in the state.

“this (vision to reach $1 trillion economy) will help the young girls and boys to aspire for big goals in life and it is only when we have big goals, this country will move forward.”

Stalin, who released semiconductor and advanced electronics policy on the occasion, said the Global Investors Meet would act as a catalyst for economic and industrial growth.

“With the aim that Tamil Nadu should play an important role in shaping India’s economic growth, I have set an ambitious target of transforming Tamil Nadu’s economy into a $1 trillion economy by 2030. To achieve this, we are pursuing a twin-pronged approach of attracting both capital and employment intensive investments,” Stalin said.