World Food India 2025 to showcase India as food innovation hub

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is organising the fourth edition of World Food India (WFI) 2025 between September 25 and 28 in New Delhi. Spanning 100,000 square metres, the mega international food event will converge stakeholders from over 21 countries, 21 Indian states and union territories, 10 central ministries, and 5 allied government organisations, making it India’s largest congregation in the food processing industry.

The event will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25. The inaugural session will be graced by the presence of Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Patrushev, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, and Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Emphasising the vision of the event, Union Minister Chirag Paswan stated that World Food India is not just an exhibition but a transformational platform to establish India as a food innovation, investment, and sustainable food hub of the world. He stated that the event upholds the government’s focus on developing sustainable, inclusive, and future-proof food systems and enhances India’s role as the “Food Basket of the World. This year’s edition will witness the involvement of over 1,700 exhibitors, 500 overseas buyers, and over 100 countries’ delegates.

More than 45 knowledge sessions will be conducted, such as theme-specific discussions, state and country-wise conferences, and CXO roundtables with over 100 international agri-food leaders. New Zealand and Saudi Arabia are partner countries for this year, while the focus countries are Japan, Russia, the UAE, and Vietnam.

In addition to the core exhibition, there will be a series of major events hosted in parallel, such as the 3rd Global Food Regulators Summit hosted by FSSAI to standardise food safety globally, the 24th India International Seafood Show to project India’s seafood export opportunity, and APEDA’s Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet with more than 1,000 buyers anticipated. Pavilions dedicated to international and state delegations, ministries, technology, pet food, and start-up innovations will be displayed.

The event is framed under five thematic pillars: net zero food processing and sustainability, India as a global food processing destination, product and packaging innovations, nutrition and wellness, and livestock and seafood products as rural economy drivers.

As the event unfolded, Union Minister Chirag Paswan also released a publication called “Frequently Asked Questions on Different Concepts of Food Processing”. Industry stakeholders were consulted in preparing the publication, which aimed to dispel myths surrounding processed foods and present science-based data to encourage informed consumer choices.